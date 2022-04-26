No farmers, dealers at Mamata govt’s flagship mandis, dept rents out space

IT WAS a flagship scheme of the Mamata Banerjee government, a year after it came to power in West Bengal in 2011 on the strength of its anti-land acquisition agitation. The Krishak Bazars or farm mandis announced across the state were meant to burnish the Trinamool Congress government’s pro-farmer credentials.

Ten years later, the spaces with modern amenities meant to provide a platform for farmers to deal directly with buyers, with the hope of getting them the proper price for their commodities, house — according to where you visit — a local MLA’s office, an office of an alleged syndicate in soil supply, automobile repair shops, garment stalls, a dentist’s chamber etc. Rust covers machines such as weigh bridges meant for agricultural produce, and the toilets are broken.

Only twice a year, when the state government procures paddy at these establishments, do the mandis come alive. At many places, officials admit that space has been rented out to shops by the Regulatory Market Committee of the Agriculture Marketing Department.

In most Krishak Bazars, farmers and dealers complain of wrong location. The sites were mostly decided by the Agriculture Marketing Department.

On February 3, during an administrative meeting, the CM acknowledged problems with the Krishak Bazars, saying these were “not being utilised properly”. Minister of Agriculture Marketing Department Biplab Mitra told The Indian Express, “It is true that identification of spots for the mandis was not proper in some cases. But in each of these mandis, huge land and money are involved, so we are trying to make them viable.”

In total, 186 Krishak Bazars have been constructed across the state, each over an average 3 acres of land, at a cost of Rs 1,080 crore. The amenities created include rest houses for farmers, godowns, weigh bridges, help centres, parking and other facilities.

The Indian Express visited six such Kisan Mandis in Howrah, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman districts – the agricultural hubs of Bengal — as well as the nearest private markets for farm products.

Purba Bardhaman district

The Krishak Bazar in Raina block houses a two-storey white-and-blue (the TMC colours) building with a poster marking it out as the ‘People’s Welfare Office’ of TMC Raina MLA Shampa Dhara. The concrete auction platform is desolate, but like the TMC MLA’s office, a tea shop, some automobile repair shops and a garage, a jewellery shop and a dentist’s chamber are bustling.

A senior official in the District Agricultural Marketing Department says with “no takers” among the farmers or dealers, “Those who approach us, be it for non-agricultural purposes, we rent out the space to them. It is better than nothing.”

The owner of one of the automobile repair shops, Maidul Haque Malik (40), says the complex houses 22 shops. “We pay rent of Rs 3 per sq ft monthly, apart from Rs 1,000 per sq ft paid in advance,” he says, adding they don’t have any papers for it.

Malik adds that the MLA’s office has been there since he opened shop at the complex. “We have never seen farmers or wholesalers come here. But we have seen the MLA and her followers here.”

MLA Dhara, who is also the ‘Sabhadhipati’ of the zila parishad in Purba Bardhaman which runs the mandis, says she no longer uses the building as her office. “I had an office there to serve people,” she says.

On the mandis lying unused, Dhara says: “It is not right to say that Krishak Bazars are not being used. Twice a year, the state government procures paddy.”

A senior official of the district agricultural marketing department says the problem is the communication gap. “Farmers and dealers are unwilling (to come) to a majority of the Krishak Bazars in the district. We should make them more aware of the benefits.”

Hooghly district

At the deserted Adisaptagram Krishak Bazar, only two shops are open, with some trucks and mini-vans parked outside. One is an air-conditioned shop with sofas, in the other a group of youths are playing carrom.

One of the youths says he and his friends run a business renting out trucks and mini-vans. “This place has never been used as a mandi. The godowns are also empty, but sometimes the administration keeps EVMs here when there are polls.”

Locals claim a syndicate runs its operations, supplying soil from the Krishak Bazar. Tapan Dasgupta, TMC MLA from Adisaptagram and former agricultural marketing minister, denies this. “I have cleared all those things. Before 2021 (the Assembly polls), I removed the syndicate offices from Krishak Bazar with the help of police.”

About the mandi, Dasgupta says: “We tried to set up a market for bananas, but the farmers found no buyers and left. It is true that the location is not helpful.”

Manoj Chakraborty, ‘Krishi Karmadhakshya’ of Hooghly zila parishad, says this problem is widespread. “In 18 blocks, 16 farm mandis have been set up, but in a majority, the markets are not functional. That is because their locations are wrong.”

Hooghly district/ Singur.

The Krishak Bazar here is a different story. It is named after Tapasi Malik, who was allegedly raped, murdered and set on fire during the anti-land acquisition agitations in 2006 against the Tata Nano project.

This Krishak Bazar works as a store and procurement centre for “Sufal Bangla”, a state government initiative to provide subsidised vegetables and fruits to localities through stalls, trucks and mini-vans.

Staff member Shankar Kotal says, “Farmers from areas like Nalikul, Singur, Gopalnagar, Bilayetpur sell their produce here. We package it and send to the 66 stalls of Sufal Bangla in different parts of the state.”

Kotal says prices are fixed and uploaded daily, and they procure as per the same.

West Bengal Labour Minister and Singur MLA Becharam Manna says it’s hard to say what plagues the Krishak Bazars. “In Singur, it is a success, but I do not know why it (the concept) failed in a majority of places.”