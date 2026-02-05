‘No escape route for Mamata’: Suvendu Adhikari leads celebrations after SC orders Bengal to pay DA dues

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari arrived at the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday in a jubilant manner and hailed the Supreme Court’s order on dearness allowance (DA) dues for government employees as a “historic defeat” for the Mamata Banerjee-led Government.
Adhikari, who arrived with supporters and traditional drum players (dhakis), described the order as a validation of a long-standing struggle of teachers, police personnel, and other state employees. The apex court has directed the Government to clear 25 per cent of dearness allowance dues to the employees by March 31.
Speaking to reporters at the Assembly gates, the BJP leader said the apex court had stripped the Government of its ability to delay payments further. “I thank the Supreme Court for three pivotal takeaways from the verdict,” he said.
Adhikari claimed that the Supreme Court had ruled that employee dues are a fundamental right. “The court has formed a committee of retired judges to determine the dues, pointedly excluding any state government representative,” he said. “The Supreme Court has wiped away all conspiracies and interference. They have lost.”
The committee will decide on the remaining 75 per cent of dearness allowance.
Adhikari asserted that every penny would be recovered under the court-appointed committee’s supervision, stating that approximately Rs 10,400 crore would be paid to the employees by March.
Turning his attention to the legislative proceedings, Adhikari said the TMC Government lacked the longevity to implement proposals made in the vote-on-account.
“Before a new Government arrives, other budgets will be presented. None of these current proposals can be implemented,” Adhikari said. He took aim at the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, suggesting that the current administration cannot fulfil the promised increases and that a future BJP government would be the one to honour such commitments and ensure women’s protection, like in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.
Adhikari further labelled the salary increments for civic volunteers, ASHAs, and ICDS workers as “meagre” and insufficient to meet their demands.
‘Governor stood his ground’
Adhikari also praised Governor C V Ananda Bose regarding his customary address to the Assembly session.
“I would like to thank the governor. He rejected the initial draft prepared by the state, which contained anti-Central Government and anti-BJP remarks,” Adhikari said. “The Government was forced to send a new draft, removing those comments. They had to swallow their pride.”
Dismissing claims that the chief minister received favourable observations from the court, Adhikari said, “Where is she mentioned in the Supreme Court verdict? Her name is nowhere to be found. Mamata Banerjee has failed regarding the SLP (special leave petition).”
Adhikari cautioned the public against “tea stall talk” regarding remarks made by advocates during the hearing, clarifying that only what is recorded in the court order carries weight.
“If a BJP Government comes to power, we will honour this judgment in full. There is no escape route left for Mamata Banerjee,” he said.
