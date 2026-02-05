‘No escape route for Mamata’: Suvendu Adhikari leads celebrations after SC orders Bengal to pay DA dues

LOP Suvendu Adhikari along with other mla's out side the Assembly before the session. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari arrived at the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday in a jubilant manner and hailed the Supreme Court’s order on dearness allowance (DA) dues for government employees as a “historic defeat” for the Mamata Banerjee-led Government.

Adhikari, who arrived with supporters and traditional drum players (dhakis), described the order as a validation of a long-standing struggle of teachers, police personnel, and other state employees. The apex court has directed the Government to clear 25 per cent of dearness allowance dues to the employees by March 31.

Speaking to reporters at the Assembly gates, the BJP leader said the apex court had stripped the Government of its ability to delay payments further. “I thank the Supreme Court for three pivotal takeaways from the verdict,” he said.