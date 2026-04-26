No-entry zones and one-way traffic: Avoid these Kolkata roads on polling, counting day

With the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections heading towards the second and last phase, the Kolkata Police commissioner on Saturday issued a major traffic notification for the City of Joy.
Whether you’re heading out to vote or just trying to grab some essentials, here is your guide for roads to avoid and diversions to know for April 28, April 29 (poll day), and May 4 (counting day).
The ‘big vehicle’ ban
If you’re driving a goods vehicle, take a breather. All goods vehicles (unless they are on official election duty) are restricted from plying within the city between 05:00 hrs and 22:00 hrs on April 29 and May 4.
Areas with major restrictions
Certain zones are being turned into ‘Election Hubs’. The road behind Acropolis Mall and Gitanjali Stadium (between Icchepuran and Shantipally) will have one-way traffic.
April 28: west to east.
April 29 (poll day): east to west.
May 4: Restricted for all except election vehicles.
Alipore-Hastings zone
Judges Court Road and Alipore Road: Massive diversions for east-bound and north-bound traffic.
Auckland Road: Complete ‘No Entry’ from both ends (except for election vehicles).
Hazra Crossing: Forget heading west; you’ll be diverted north or south along SP Mukherjee Road.
Lord Sinha Road: Expect closures as needed.
Esplanade Row (West): Closed to vehicular traffic.
Bus and auto route changes
Your daily commute might have a new ‘scenic route’.
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Route 47B: The Dhanmath stand is closed. Buses will take a U-turn from Ruby Crossing on April 28 and 29, and May 4.
DH Road: The auto stand near Vivekananda College has shifted to the western flank near Reliance Trends.
SD 4 and SD 4/1 bus stands have been shifted close to Swadesh Basu Hospital.
No-parking zones
The police are strictly enforcing ‘No Parking’ on dozens of streets to keep the lanes clear for election vehicle movement.
Avoid parking your vehicles on these roads:
Ballygunge Circular Road (between Phari and Gurusaday Road)
Sarat Bose Road (Hazra to Rowland Row)
Ritchie Road, Beltala Road, and Dover Road
Strand Road
Tip for counting day
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On the big day (May 4), DH Road and Raja SC Mallick Road will be under heavy regulation. North-bound vehicles on the DH Road will likely be diverted from Ekbalpore. If you can avoid these arterial stretches between 5 am and 10 pm, it is better.
As advised, plan for extra travel time, keep an eye out for ‘Diversion’ boards, and when in doubt, follow the instructions of the on-duty Kolkata Traffic Police personnel.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More