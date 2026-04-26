No-entry zones and one-way traffic: Avoid these Kolkata roads on polling, counting day

CM Mamata Banerjee greets people during a campaign rally in her constituency ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

With the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections heading towards the second and last phase, the Kolkata Police commissioner on Saturday issued a major traffic notification for the City of Joy.

Whether you’re heading out to vote or just trying to grab some essentials, here is your guide for roads to avoid and diversions to know for April 28, April 29 (poll day), and May 4 (counting day).

The ‘big vehicle’ ban

If you’re driving a goods vehicle, take a breather. All goods vehicles (unless they are on official election duty) are restricted from plying within the city between 05:00 hrs and 22:00 hrs on April 29 and May 4.