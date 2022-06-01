‘No entry’ for BJP in 2024 polls: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Targetting the BJP-led Centre for “using” central agencies “to silence” Opposition parties, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that the BJP would find “no entry” across the country in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Purulia district, Banerjee said, “Let me make it very clear that there will be no entry for BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. They have to go. There are no chances of the BJP returning to power. There is no place for BJP’s politics of violence and hate.”

The Chief Minister also targeted the Narendra Modi government on the completion of eight years in power, saying it had started its tenure with fake promises, which has culminated in failed experiments.

“The BJP has destroyed the country’s economy through disastrous decisions like demonetisation, which was a big scam. Because of this scam, there has been a massive increase in fake notes. Today, there are so many fake notes of Rs 500 denomination. For this scam, houses of every BJP minister must be raided,” she said.

“They are using CBI and ED and other central agencies to silence the Opposition. Are the central agencies to be used only against Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Satyendra Jain (AAP leader)? What about BJP ministers? Why is no action being taken against them? They too should be put behind bars,” she added.

Banerjee’s comments came a day after Jain, a Delhi minister, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

“They are summoning leaders in the coal pilferage and cattle smuggling scam. But the coal ministry is with the Union government. How come cattle are being smuggled through international borders? What is the BSF doing?” asked Banerjee in an apparent reference to various central agencies summoning several TMC leaders, including party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, in these cases.

Meanwhile, Banerjee announced that the TMC would hold protests in various blocks of the state on June 5 and 6 against the Centre’s “discrimination” in the alleged non-payment of MNREGA funds it owed to West Bengal.

“Either the Centre releases our funds, or it should go (step down). My party workers and leaders will organise protests against such discriminatory policies across the state on June 5 and 6,” said Banerjee.

“The soil of Purulia and the soil of Bengal gave me the strength to fight for people. I fear nobody, and when it comes to ensuring people’s welfare, I will fight with all my might! – @MamataOfficial. In 2024, @BJP4India’s politics of hate & violence will find no entry in India,” the AITC later tweeted.

Reacting to Banerjee’s comment, state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the allegations of central agencies being misused are baseless.

“In 2019 too she had said BJP won’t return to power and we have seen the results. The BJP will return to power for the third consecutive time in 2024. The allegations of central agencies being misused are baseless,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)