No development in BJP govt’s agenda, only politics, politics & politics: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday said that the BJP-led central government’s agenda has shifted from economy and development to “only politics”.

“Investment in new projects plunged to 15 years low in the quarter ending in June 2019… It is for everyone to see and realise the true situation where our country stands now. The agenda of the government has changed from economy and development to politics, politics and only politics,” Banerjee wrote a facebook post.

She pointed out the “3 lakh job losses” in the automobile and leather sectors “very recently” in her post. “The government came to power with the agenda of creating more employment opportunities. What we are seeing now is that those who are in employment are losing their jobs. There cannot be anything more tragic than this,” Banerjee wrote. “As stated earlier, the unemployment rate is highest in 45 years, 6.1% in 2018-2019.”

She said “disinvestment of government assets” would be one of the root causes of “lakhs and lakhs of unemployment”.

“…the Centre is pursuing disinvestment of government assets, from Ordnance Factory Board to BSNL, from Air India to Railways, from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works to Alloy Steel Plant, Durgapur and about 45 more PSUs. This would lead to lakhs and lakhs of unemployment,” she said.

She then pointed out that “GDP growth of the country has fallen to 5.8% in Q4 of 2018-19, the lowest growth rate in the last five years…”, which is in sharp contrast with West Bengal’s achievement.

“As per reports of Govt of India, growth rate of West Bengal for …2018-19 is 12.58%, the highest in India… Our achievement is in sharp contrast to the state of deep recession and complete policy paralysis perpetrated by the Central Government…,” she wrote.