No crew members with fever, Chinese ship to dock at Kolkata port

A cargo ship from China with 19 Chinese crew members was allowed to arrive at Kolkata port on Thursday. (Representational Image) A cargo ship from China with 19 Chinese crew members was allowed to arrive at Kolkata port on Thursday. (Representational Image)

A cargo ship from China with 19 Chinese crew members was allowed to arrive at Kolkata port on Thursday after a thermal check revealed that none of them had high temperature.

A team of doctors has allowed GENIUS STAR- VII, that sailed from Shanghai on January 29, to proceed towards Kidderpore in Kolkata after the thermal scan.

A Kolkata Port Trust official said that a second round of check would be conducted on the crew members by another team of doctors before the ship is allowed to dock.

The 120m-long ship is carrying steel and there are no passengers on board the vessel.

On Wednesday, the Kolkata Port Trust authorities quarantined the cargo ship at Sagar Island, 120 km from Kolkata and sent a medical team on board which tested the crew for fever. The ship is likely to dock at Kolkata Port on Thursday night where the crew will once again undergo thermal scanning to test if anyone has fever.

The second round of testing will be conducted by the Public Health Organisation under state health department.

“The ship carrying project cargo is coming from Shanghai via Singapore. The Captain of the ship was sending daily temperature of all the crew to Port Health Officer since it sailed from Shanghai on January 29. Thermal scanning of the crew will again be done by doctors from PHO,” said a KoPT official.

Sources said the crew will not be allowed to land in Kolkata and stay in any hotel. They will have to stay on the ship till it starts its return journey.

