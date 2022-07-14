No complaints of corruption in Central schemes in panchayat system here: Union minister

At a time when BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders are at loggerheads over almost all issues, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil on Wednesday praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government for implementing various Central schemes in the state’s panchayat system in a corruption-free manner.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Hastings area here, Patil said there were no complaints of any corruption in the Central schemes in the state’s panchayat system. “When it comes to 100 days’ work, there are various reports of names of central schemes being changed in several states. We are probing the matter. The time has not come to speak on such things,” said Patil.

The minister further said, “Claims that funding for 100 days’ work has been stopped for the state of West Bengal is not true. It has only been put on hold. Today, I have come to the state. I will campaign in south Kolkata. So far, I have not received any complaints of corruption regarding Central schemes in the panchayat system in Bengal.” “We are also contemplating the inauguration of central schemes in the panchayat system by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People in villages are not clear about who is funding the schemes. Therefore, we are thinking of inaugurating future schemes centrally. If needed, we will go for a virtual inauguration of all central schemes for all states,” added the minister.

The Chief Minister time and again accused the Centre of not releasing funds for the 100-day work scheme under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act . State BJP leaders, however, accused the state government of not providing details of spending on various central schemes, which is the reason why the Centre has stopped providing funds.