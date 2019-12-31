No building plan sanction needed for construction on land below 3 kottah: Kolkata Mayor Hakim

“During today’s MMIC meeting, one important decision that we took is that now onwards land owners will not require building plan sanction for construction on land below three kottah in Kolkata,” said Mayor Hakim. (Representational Image) “During today’s MMIC meeting, one important decision that we took is that now onwards land owners will not require building plan sanction for construction on land below three kottah in Kolkata,” said Mayor Hakim. (Representational Image)

In a relief to people constructing small houses, now on, building plan sanctions will not be required for such constructions on land below three kottah in Kolkata, said Mayor Firhad Hakim on Monday.

However the houses have to be on G+3 (ground plus three floors) pattern and the Licenced Building Surveyors (LBS) will be solely responsible for approval of such plans.

“During today’s MMIC meeting, one important decision that we took is that now onwards land owners will not require building plan sanction for construction on land below three kottah in Kolkata,” said Mayor Hakim.

One only needs to fill up a form in a particular format, pay fees and provide building stability report to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to facilitate construction.

According to the civic authorities, it will be the LBS’ responsibility to collect mutation certificate from the municipal corporation so that there is no dispute over the title of the land.

“To check the structural stability will also be his responsibility. There should be a declaration by the LBS that the building plan is as per law. After this, the corporation will conduct an enquiry if the construction is being done as per the plan or not. If later, the KMC finds any LBS at fault, his or her licence will be cancelled,” added Hakim.

According to the civic authorities, the new rule will reduce harassment of people constructing small houses by middlemen and make the process faster.

The Mayor also revealed that soon they will demolish illegal constructions on wetlands.

