After Mamata-mukt Bengal, it’s time for Rahul-mukt Delhi: BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Kolkata

Leading a march in Kolkata to counter INDIA bloc’s campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR process, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday targeted Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of “working with foreign forces seeking to destabilise the country”.

Nabin asserted that the BJP would defeat the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh next after having defeated the RJD in Bihar and TMC in West Bengal. He called for making Delhi “Rahul-mukt” (Rahul-free).

Addressing a rally at Dharamtala after concluding the “Save Democracy, End Anarchy” padyatra along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, Nabin alleged, “Rahul Gandhi is a toolkit of those forces which engineered the unrest in Nepal and other neighbouring countries. He is leading those forces who are behind the anarchy across the country.”

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“Just as Bengal has become Mamata-mukt, we will make Delhi Rahul-mukt. We defeated Congress and Rahul Gandhi in 2014, 2019 and 2024. We will do so again in 2029,” he said.

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The BJP president’s sharp attack on Opposition leaders came a day after the INDIA bloc parties held a huge rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against CEC Kumar, claiming vote theft.

Nabin claimed that had the Congress and Rahul Gandhi “learnt lessons” from their electoral failures, they would not have raised “baseless allegations” against the Election Commission. “Rahul Gandhi has no vision; he will be responsible for the Congress’ complete wipeout,” he said.

“How did you win in Tamil Nadu and Kerala despite the SIR? If Congress wins in Himachal, you say the Election Commission and EVMs are fine. If you lose in Haryana and Bihar, you say the EVMs and the Commission are to blame. People will not accept this double standard,” Nabin said, asserting Modi will once again hoist the national flag from the Red Fort in 2029 as the country’s Prime Minister. The BJP president also claimed that the BJP will win in all five states where Assembly elections are due, including Punjab.

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He also took a dig at former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who had also attended the INDIA bloc rally in Delhi on Sunday. “West Bengal has already become completely free of Mamata (Banerjee). Unable to cope with the setback of defeat in her own state, the former chief minister now goes to Delhi and cries there,” he said.

Slamming the Opposition parties over dynastic politics, Nabin said, “You think about your own families. For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all 1.4 billion people of the country are his family. Serving them is his primary duty.”

The padyatra began from College Street and concluded at Dharamtala.

Chief Minister Adhikari also launched a sharp attack on the TMC and the Opposition, and defended the Election Commission’s SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process. “Whatever SIR may mean to the opposition, for us the real meaning of SIR is: drive out infiltrators, save India,” the BJP president said.

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“Those who have come together today to save themselves from corruption and jail, to preserve dynastic politics, and to bring appeasement politics back through the back door, let me remind them that in the 2026 election, the people of West Bengal elected the BJP with 2.92 crore votes. That is why they are now trying to create anarchy in Bengal,” the chief minister said.

Warning people to remain cautious of the “so-called intellectual Naxals, jihadists, Maoists, anarchists, and the tukde tukde gang”, Adhikari warned that in the upcoming Kolkata and Howrah municipal elections, the Opposition would be given a fitting reply at the ballot box.

Meanwhile, Mamata AITC leader Derek O’Brien took a swipe at the BJP over its nationwide street mobilisation against the Opposition over the “vote theft” issue, saying its top leadership was playing catch-up. “After Sunday’s big boom-boom show by INDIA, look who’s playing catch-up this Monday on the streets: the home minister, the BJP national president, the Bengal CM and state president,” O’Brien said in a post on X.

“Thank you. Imitation is the best form of flattery,” he added.