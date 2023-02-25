‘Police mere spectators’: Union Minister Nisith Pramanik after his convoy attacked with stones in Bengal

Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik’s car was allegedly attacked by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party at Dinhata in West Bengal’s Coochbehar district Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

According to the Minister, TMC supporters showed black flags and pelted stones at his car, which led to the front windshield cracking. “The police are acting as mere spectators and shielding the perpetrators of violence. People of the state are witnessing what is being done by TMC supporters in the state,” Pramanik said.

#WATCH | West Bengal: The convoy of Nisith Pramanik, MoS Home & Youth Affairs and Sports was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress-backed goons when he was going to meet with the party workers in Coochbehar’s Dinhata area. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/eXWqt7U2K9 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023

The MoS also alleged that TMC was sheltering miscreants.

Reacting to this, BJP West Bengal spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said “if a central minister’s car is attacked in this manner, then think about the security of the common people in the state”. He also asked the state Governor to initiate steps for the imposition of Article 355 in the state.

Trinamool Congress leader Jaiprakash Majumdar, meanwhile said BJP leaders like Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari were instigating the saffron party workers to disrupt peace in West Bengal. “These leaders should be brought to task first”, he added.

Earlier last week, a daylong sit-in was organised by the TMC near the residence of Pramanik at Bhetaguri in Cooch Behar district, seeking justice for an “innocent Rajbanshi youth who was branded as cattle smuggler and shot dead by the BSF”. According to local officials, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed over a 150 metre-radius around the minister’s residence, with heavy security arrangements made in the area to prevent any untoward situation.

