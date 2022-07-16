NIRF rankings: ‘Proud’, says CM as JU & Calcutta University bag top spots

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she was “proud” that Jadavpur University (JU) and Calcutta University bagged the top two spots among state-aided varsities in the NIRF India Rankings 2022 which was released today.

“Proud that, according to NIRF 2022 India Ranking, Jadavpur University, and Calcutta University are at first and second positions among all State aided Universities in India. Among colleges, St Xavier’s is eighth in the country. Congratulations to our academic fraternity and students (sic),” the CM tweeted.

In the university rankings, JU ranked fourth and Calcutta University ranked eighth. Last year, Calcutta University was ranked fourth while JU was at the eighth spot. In the overall ranking, Indian Institute of Technology (Kharagpur) ranked sixth.

In the management rankings, the Indian Institute of Management (Calcutta) ranked third.

In colleges rankings, St. Xavier’s College in Kolkata ranked eighth while Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira in Howrah ranked ninth.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu credited Mamata Banerjee’s “visionary leadership” for the achievement.

“Mamata Banerjee’s visionary leadership speaks for itself once again,” the education minister said.

“According to NIRF, 2022 India Rankings announced today, Jadavpur University and Calcutta University are at first & 2nd position among all State aided Universities in India. Mamata Banerjee’s visionary leadership speaks for itself once again!” Basu tweeted.

Calcutta University vice-chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told mediapersons , “The rank is the result of consistent academic excellence of the faculty, students and researchers. This rank will inspire us to strive better.”