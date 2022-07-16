scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

NIRF rankings: ‘Proud’, says CM as JU & Calcutta University bag top spots

In the university rankings, JU ranked fourth and Calcutta University ranked eighth. Last year, Calcutta University was ranked fourth while JU was at the eighth spot.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 16, 2022 3:32:05 am
NIRF Rankings 2022, Jadavpur University, West BengalJadavpur University

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she was “proud” that Jadavpur University (JU) and Calcutta University bagged the top two spots among state-aided varsities in the NIRF India Rankings 2022 which was released today.

“Proud that, according to NIRF 2022 India Ranking, Jadavpur University, and Calcutta University are at first and second positions among all State aided Universities in India. Among colleges, St Xavier’s is eighth in the country. Congratulations to our academic fraternity and students (sic),” the CM tweeted.

In the university rankings, JU ranked fourth and Calcutta University ranked eighth. Last year, Calcutta University was ranked fourth while JU was at the eighth spot. In the overall ranking, Indian Institute of Technology (Kharagpur) ranked sixth.

In the management rankings, the Indian Institute of Management (Calcutta) ranked third.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Investment Models’ or ‘Beti ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Investment Models’ or ‘Beti ...
Why indigenous HPV vaccine has the potential to drastically bring down th...Premium
Why indigenous HPV vaccine has the potential to drastically bring down th...
Explained: Why has India’s Internet companies’ body dissolved...Premium
Explained: Why has India’s Internet companies’ body dissolved...
Momos, puchkas and Mamata’s special street and food recipePremium
Momos, puchkas and Mamata’s special street and food recipe

In colleges rankings, St. Xavier’s College in Kolkata ranked eighth while Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira in Howrah ranked ninth.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu credited Mamata Banerjee’s “visionary leadership” for the achievement.

“Mamata Banerjee’s visionary leadership speaks for itself once again,” the education minister said.

“According to NIRF, 2022 India Rankings announced today, Jadavpur University and Calcutta University are at first & 2nd position among all State aided Universities in India. Mamata Banerjee’s visionary leadership speaks for itself once again!” Basu tweeted.

More from Kolkata

Calcutta University vice-chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told mediapersons , “The rank is the result of consistent academic excellence of the faculty, students and researchers. This rank will inspire us to strive better.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement