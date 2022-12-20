Nine outfits of job seekers hold joint rally, give govt month-end ultimatum

Nine organisations of job aspirants on Monday took out a rally from Sealdah to Esplanade in Kolkata, demanding appointment letters against teaching posts in the state-run schools by the month-end.

Holding banners and posters, the protesters slammed the state government for failing to provide them jobs despite clearing the examination. Expressing solidarity with them, members of the nurses’ organisation and Madrasah Service Commission also took part in the rally. The protesters said that they lost their jobs due to teacher recruitment scams in the primary and secondary school education boards.

“The entire system is corrupt. Our jobs were sold to people in exchange of money. Injustice was done with us,” said Bidyut Kumar Das, a 2014 TET-qualified candidate who dressed like social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

Sheikh Jamal, a physical education subject teacher candidate, said, “It is unfortunate not only for the aspiring teachers but also for those who were deprived of their jobs. From Group-C and -D posts to teaching positions, everywhere genuine candidates were denied jobs. We are appealing to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to look into our plight and intervene. We have taken out this rally along with other organisations to air our demands.”

Educationist Miratun Nahar also joined the rally.