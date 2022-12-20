scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Nine outfits of job seekers hold joint rally, give govt month-end ultimatum

Holding banners and posters, the protesters slammed the state government for failing to provide them jobs despite clearing the examination.

Job seekers take part in a march from Sealdah to Esplanade in Kolkata on Monday. Partha Paul
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Nine organisations of job aspirants on Monday took out a rally from Sealdah to Esplanade in Kolkata, demanding appointment letters against teaching posts in the state-run schools by the month-end.

Holding banners and posters, the protesters slammed the state government for failing to provide them jobs despite clearing the examination. Expressing solidarity with them, members of the nurses’ organisation and Madrasah Service Commission also took part in the rally. The protesters said that they lost their jobs due to teacher recruitment scams in the primary and secondary school education boards.

“The entire system is corrupt. Our jobs were sold to people in exchange of money. Injustice was done with us,” said Bidyut Kumar Das, a 2014 TET-qualified candidate who dressed like social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

Sheikh Jamal, a physical education subject teacher candidate, said, “It is unfortunate not only for the aspiring teachers but also for those who were deprived of their jobs. From Group-C and -D posts to teaching positions, everywhere genuine candidates were denied jobs. We are appealing to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to look into our plight and intervene. We have taken out this rally along with other organisations to air our demands.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
More from Kolkata

Educationist Miratun Nahar also joined the rally.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 04:04:25 am
Next Story

School Jobs Scam: CBI questions two former SSC chairmen

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close