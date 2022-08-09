Nine killed in road accident in Mallarpur, Birbhum

As many as nine passengers died in a road accident at Mallarpur in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Tuesday. The accident took place when one Autorickshaw had a head on collision with a government bus on Raniganj-Morgram National Highway 60 near Telda village of Rampurhat Police Station.

” Total nine died inlcuding the bus driver,” said local police official. Those who died includes eight woman and one auto driver.

Among the dead, there are eight women and one man. All are believed to be day labourers, returning home from work.

The deceased have been identified as Sitaram Hembram (22), Yashomati Hembram (50), Hopenkuri Besra (30), Hopen Hembrum (35), Maku Hembrum (18), Sondi Hembrum (40), Sakila Hembrum (54), Lakhi Hansda (35) and Basanti Soren (35). They are initially believed to resident of Parkandi village of Rampurhat Block 1. They were returning to the village after completing the work of paddy planting in groups. The bodies have been sent for post mortem. According to police, they are yet to find the exact cause of the accident..

Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari expressed condolences to the bereaved family and demanded compensation for them.

” Horrific accident at Mallarpur in Birbhum district. Tragic loss of lives as nine passengers; most of them women, died when an autorickshaw collided with a Government bus head-on.Heartfelt condolences to their near & dear ones. I demand compensation for the victims’ families,” he tweeted.