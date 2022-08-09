Nine killed in road accident in Mallarpur, Birbhum

August 9, 2022 11:13:44 pm
As many as nine passengers died in a road accident at Mallarpur in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Tuesday. The accident took place when one Autorickshaw had a head on collision with a government bus on Raniganj-Morgram National Highway 60 near Telda village of Rampurhat Police Station.
” Total nine died inlcuding the bus driver,” said local police official. Those who died includes eight woman and one auto driver.
Among the dead, there are eight women and one man. All are believed to be day labourers, returning home from work.
The deceased have been identified as Sitaram Hembram (22), Yashomati Hembram (50), Hopenkuri Besra (30), Hopen Hembrum (35), Maku Hembrum (18), Sondi Hembrum (40), Sakila Hembrum (54), Lakhi Hansda (35) and Basanti Soren (35). They are initially believed to resident of Parkandi village of Rampurhat Block 1. They were returning to the village after completing the work of paddy planting in groups. The bodies have been sent for post mortem. According to police, they are yet to find the exact cause of the accident..
Subscriber Only Stories
Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari expressed condolences to the bereaved family and demanded compensation for them.
” Horrific accident at Mallarpur in Birbhum district. Tragic loss of lives as nine passengers; most of them women, died when an autorickshaw collided with a Government bus head-on.Heartfelt condolences to their near & dear ones. I demand compensation for the victims’ families,” he tweeted.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath
Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the BritishPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Onion growers demand better prices, market points to low exports
Army Design Bureau signs MoU with Drone Federation for R&D in drones and counter-drones
Germany striker Werner returns to Leipzig from Chelsea
Burglars drill hole in wall, steal liquor bottles worth Rs 12 lakh
Amit Shah launches onboarding of cooperatives on GeM portal
Tripura: Trinamool youth body announces Raj Bhawan Abhiyan on Aug 29 to protest against ‘unemployment’
John Legend says it was Chrissy Teigen’s decision to share news, photos of miscarriage
Depression over Odisha to cause heavy rainfall till August 11: IMD
Tributes pour in for singer-actor Olivia Newton-John, who passed away at 73
7-year-old girl ‘kidnapped from Pune Railway Station area, sexually abused’
Thinking too much about 24th Slam didn’t help, says Serena
Manipur: State govt restores internet services, tribal groups yet to lift ‘economic blockade’