Nine dead in West Bengal accident, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

August 9, 2022 10:13:29 pm
At least nine people died in Mallarpur of West Bengal’s Birbhum district Tuesday after an auto-rickshaw had a head-on collision with a government bus on the Raniganj-Morgram stretch of the NH-60 near Telda village under Rampurhat police station.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased. Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Birbhum district of West Bengal.Prayers with the injured Rupees 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next kin of each deceased and the injured would be given rupees fifty thousand each.”
A police officer said, “All the deceased are believed to be labourers and eight of the nine were women. The driver of the bus has also died.”
The deceased were identified as Sitaram Hembram (22), Yashomati Hembram (50), Hopenkuri Besra (30), Hopen Hembrum (35), Maku Hembrum (18), Sondi Hembrum (40), Sakila Hembrum (54), Lakhi Hansda (35) and Basanti Soren (35). “Preliminary investigations revealed they are all residents of Parkandi village of Rampurhat Block 1. The victims were returning to the village after completing paddy planting,” the officer added.
“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. We are yet to find the exact cause of the accident,” he further said.
