Nimta murder case: Two more detained, Police search for murder weapon

Two more persons were detained on Monday in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Debanjan Das at Nimta in North 24 Parganas district in the intervening night of October 7-8.

As per police, they are interrogating more people to trace the weapon that was used to kill Das. Police said Das was shot dead from a point blank range from outside his car, which was moving at a low speed of 20-22 km/hr. According to police, the latest detainees — Sandip Das and Abhijeet Mondal — are known to the prime suspect, Prince Singh, who was arrested by the police on Saturday.

Sources claimed investigating officers have been focusing on finding out the pistol, that was used in the murder, and its owner to reach a conclusion on how exactly the incident took place.

Police suspect that Singh had issues with Das’s girlfriend, with whom he was in a relationship earlier. Das was his junior at school and it didn’t go down well with him when he saw him entering a pub in Salt Lake with the girl on the night of October 7, said police. “We are still investigating the case, we have not reached any conclusion,” said a senior police officer.

Barrackpore police have already arrested two persons in connection with the murder. Prime suspect Singh was arrested from his relative’s house at Budge Budge area in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday and remanded to 14 days’ police custody by a district court at Barrackpore on Sunday.

Seeking the maximum police custody period of 14 days, the prosecution lawyer submitted to the sub-divisional judicial magistrate, Barrackpore, that Singh needs to be interrogated for seeking information about the involvement of other people and recovering the weapon used in the killing of Das.

Vishal Maru was arrested earlier. Police had initially considered it to be an accident case and registered a murder case after 10 days only after post-mortem report recorded two bullet injuries on the body.