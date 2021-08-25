Nimitita Blast NIA charges two men with attempted murder of ex-minister

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against two men from Murshidabad district for allegedly carrying out an IED explosion in the district’s Nimitita railway station on February 17 with the aim of killing the then state Labour Minister, Jakir Hossain.

The blast left 22 people, including Hossain, injured.

The accused are Sahidul Islam (35) of the town of Aurangabad, and Abu Samad (37) from Raghunathpur.

The attack occurred when Jakir Hossain entered a platform at the station, along with 70 Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters, to board a train to Kolkata.

An FIR was registered the same day at the Azimganj Government Railway Police Station.

The NIA re-registered the case on March 2, and took charge of the investigation.

“The investigation revealed that the chargesheeted accused persons, Sahidul Islam and Abu Samad, hatched a criminal conspiracy to kill Jakir Hossain, the then Minister of Labour, Govt of West Bengal, and his supporters in order to strike terror in the minds of the people and to derail the impending Assembly Election. Sahidul Islam procured materials from local shops to make an IED, and held various meetings with Abu Samad for the final selection of the site to execute the conspiracy. Both the accused persons also unsuccessfully tried to destroy the phones used by them for misleading the investigation agency,” read the chargesheet.

Islam and Samad have been charged under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder), and various provisions of the Explosive Substances Act.