NIA team reaches Malda to investigate gherao of judicial officers engaged in SIR

Team collects CCTV footage, seeks details of obstacles faced by police

Written by: Atri Mitra, Ravik Bhattacharya
2 min readKolkataApr 4, 2026 04:11 AM IST
Malda protests, NIA team reaches Malda, NIA team reaches Malda to investigate gherao, Malda gherao, Malda district protests, Malda, Malda district, Malda voter deletion protests, Malda district voter deletion protests, Bengal sir, West Bengal Assembly elections, West Bengal Assembly polls, Bengal voters, Bengal voters list, Bengal electoral roll, Bengal SIR of electoral roll, nationwide SIR, Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Assembly elections, Assembly polls, nationwide Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, nationwide SIR of of electoral rolls, Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, SIR of of electoral rolls, Election Commission, Election Commission of India, Indian express news, current affairsAccording to sources, the NIA team is probing the police response, seeking details on obstacles faced during the rescue.
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A team of 40 National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, led by DIG, arrived in Malda on Friday to investigate the harassment of seven judicial officers at Kaliachak-II block office.

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They were accompanied by 60 central Army jawans. They visited the Block Development Office (BDO) complex in the area where the officers were held hostage on Wednesday night.

Additionally, NIA IG Sonia Singh also landed in Kolkata to oversee the investigation.

The move comes two days after judicial officers engaged in adjudication of logical discrepancy cases of over 60 lakh voters in poll-bound West Bengal were held inside a BDO office in the Kaliachak-II area of Malda district on Wednesday evening, as residents gheraoed it from outside.

The Election Commission transferred the probe to NIA on Supreme Court orders after the top court slammed West Bengal’s administration for Wednesday’s violence.  The SC directed CBI or NIA to investigate the incident.

On Friday, the NIA officers visited Mothabari police station, Kaliachak-II block office, and inspected the roads where the judges’ cars were attacked.

The team is also collecting CCTV footage from Mothabari police station and the BDO office. However, the NIA officials who remained at the block office till evening but did not comment to the media.

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According to sources, the NIA team is probing the police response, seeking details on obstacles faced during the rescue. Officials spoke to personnel on duty and the area’s circle inspector.

As NIA arrived, many locals fled the area, shutting shops to avoid questioning.

The CID, additionally, arrested Mofakkerul Islam, the main accused, from Bagdogra Airport on Friday morning on the charge of inciting the incident. A total of 35 people have been arrested so far.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

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