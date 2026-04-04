NIA team reaches Malda to investigate gherao of judicial officers engaged in SIR

According to sources, the NIA team is probing the police response, seeking details on obstacles faced during the rescue.

A team of 40 National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, led by DIG, arrived in Malda on Friday to investigate the harassment of seven judicial officers at Kaliachak-II block office.

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They were accompanied by 60 central Army jawans. They visited the Block Development Office (BDO) complex in the area where the officers were held hostage on Wednesday night.

Additionally, NIA IG Sonia Singh also landed in Kolkata to oversee the investigation.

The move comes two days after judicial officers engaged in adjudication of logical discrepancy cases of over 60 lakh voters in poll-bound West Bengal were held inside a BDO office in the Kaliachak-II area of Malda district on Wednesday evening, as residents gheraoed it from outside.