NIA raids ex-TMC MLA Saokat Molla’s residence, party office in bomb blast probe
The National Investigation Agency had earlier arrested TMC leader Wahidul Islam in connection with the bomb blast case where one person was killed after a crude bomb exploded in Dakshin Bamunia village.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at premises linked to former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Saokat Molla, including his residence in Jibantala in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.
Saokat was not at home at the time, and only his son, Imran, was present, NIA sources said.
According to the sources, the searches are being held in connection with the investigation into a bomb blast in the Dakshin Bamunia area of Bhangar, just days before the Assembly elections in the state. The NIA had earlier arrested TMC leader Wahidul Islam in connection with the case.
NIA officials also conducted searches at the TMC party office that Saokat used to sit in, the residences of his relatives, and a restaurant owned by his son.
According to NIA sources, Saokat was in Kolkata on Wednesday, where he met a few party members. Locals reported seeing him in Jibantala on Wednesday, and NIA sources said call location data placed him in the area.
Upon learning about the search operation, Saokat’s wife and daughter-in-law arrived at their residence. They claimed that no notice had been served and said they had no information about Saokat’s whereabouts. Sources added that both were being interrogated.
In March, a crude bomb exploded in Dakshin Bamunia village, killing one person and injuring three others. The Indian Secular Front demanded an NIA probe into the incident. Subsequently, the central agency took charge of the investigation.
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In April, the NIA arrested Ahidul Islam Molla of Bijoyganj Bazar in South 24 Parganas district. According to the agency, Ahidul was a co-conspirator and was involved in the preparation of bombs and the destruction of evidence. The bombs exploded while being assembled, killing one of the accused.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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