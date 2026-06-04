NIA raids ex-TMC MLA Saokat Molla’s residence, party office in bomb blast probe

NIA officials on Thursday conducted searches at the TMC party office that Saokat Mollah used to sit in, the residences of his relatives, and a restaurant owned by his son. (File Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at premises linked to former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Saokat Molla, including his residence in Jibantala in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

Saokat was not at home at the time, and only his son, Imran, was present, NIA sources said.

According to the sources, the searches are being held in connection with the investigation into a bomb blast in the Dakshin Bamunia area of Bhangar, just days before the Assembly elections in the state. The NIA had earlier arrested TMC leader Wahidul Islam in connection with the case.

NIA officials also conducted searches at the TMC party office that Saokat used to sit in, the residences of his relatives, and a restaurant owned by his son.