NIA team probing Malda gherao case, collects CCTV footage from BDO office, Mothabari Chowrangi more, probing ‘who planned attack’ 

Team to submit a report to the Chief Justice of the SC within 6 days, no FIR will be filed.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readApr 5, 2026 10:07 AM IST
Malda gherao case probe has intensified with the NIA collecting CCTV footage as a core asset while investigating the alleged attack on judicial officers. (File Photo)Malda gherao case probe has intensified with the NIA collecting CCTV footage as a core asset while investigating the alleged attack on judicial officers. (File Photo)
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A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team launched a probe to investigate the harassment of seven judicial officers, engaged in the SIR exercise, at Kaliachak-II block office earlier this week, the team of on Saturday collected the CCTV footage from inside the BDO office and Mothabari Chowrangi more, calling it a “core asset” for investigation, an official said.

The team, led by IG Sonia Singh, includes 40 officers and 60 security guards, along with 25 more officials who arrived on Saturday.

The NIA has been tasked by the Election Commission to investigate the Wednesday incident, following a directive from the Supreme Court, which has censured the West Bengal administration over the issue. It worked till midnight on the first day, collecting evidence.

According to NIA sources, they will only investigate and submit a report to the Chief Justice of the SC within 6 days. No FIR will be filed.

While 35 arrests have been made in the matter so far, the investigators are probing who planned the attack and detention of judges, seeking to identify the mastermind behind the violence.

The team is focusing the investigation on the incidents at Kaliachak, Mothabari, and English Bazar, and have taken custody of the CCTV footage from inside the BDO office and Mothabari Chowrangi more.

Also Read | NIA team reaches Malda to investigate gherao of judicial officers engaged in SIR

“This footage is now the ‘core asset’ of the investigation. Because, in understanding what exactly happened during the incident, this video can be the most reliable source,” an official said.

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Reviewing the footage and speaking to eyewitnesses, the investigators are piecing together the incident.
According to sources, the agency is investigating a possible pre-planned attack on the BDO office, where seven judicial officers were held hostage.

NIA on Saturday spoke with the judges who were trapped, eyewitnesses, and car drivers escorting the officers.
A senior NIA officer spoke with Maldah District Magistrate Rajanbir Singh Kapoor.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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