NIA team probing Malda gherao case, collects CCTV footage from BDO office, Mothabari Chowrangi more, probing ‘who planned attack’ 

Malda gherao case probe has intensified with the NIA collecting CCTV footage as a core asset while investigating the alleged attack on judicial officers. (File Photo)

A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team launched a probe to investigate the harassment of seven judicial officers, engaged in the SIR exercise, at Kaliachak-II block office earlier this week, the team of on Saturday collected the CCTV footage from inside the BDO office and Mothabari Chowrangi more, calling it a “core asset” for investigation, an official said.

The team, led by IG Sonia Singh, includes 40 officers and 60 security guards, along with 25 more officials who arrived on Saturday.

The NIA has been tasked by the Election Commission to investigate the Wednesday incident, following a directive from the Supreme Court, which has censured the West Bengal administration over the issue. It worked till midnight on the first day, collecting evidence.