NIA files chargesheets against 31 over blockade, illegal detention of judicial officers during West Bengal’s SIR exercise

The NIA has chargesheeted 31 accused for the coordinated detention of seven judicial officers during an election roll revision drive in Malda. (File/Enhanced by AI)

A total of 31 accused persons have been named in chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in four separate cases in connection with the road blockades and illegal detention of judicial officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls carried out in West Bengal’s Malda district ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, officers said on Tuesday.

According to officers, the chargesheets have been filed before the NIA Special Court, Kolkata based on various digital, documentary and oral evidence, as well as examination of several witnesses to the incidents that rocked the region ahead of the state assembly polls held in April.