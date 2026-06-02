NIA files chargesheets against 31 over blockade, illegal detention of judicial officers during West Bengal’s SIR exercise

A total of 31 accused persons have been named in chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in four separate cases in connection with the road blockades and illegal detention of judicial officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls carried out in West Bengal’s Malda district ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, officers said on Tuesday.
According to officers, the chargesheets have been filed before the NIA Special Court, Kolkata based on various digital, documentary and oral evidence, as well as examination of several witnesses to the incidents that rocked the region ahead of the state assembly polls held in April.
The accused have been charged under respective relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, National Highways Act, 1956, and West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (WBMPO) Act, 1972.
According to the NIA, specific roles played by each of the accused have been detailed in the chargesheets, which clearly establish their involvement in the road blockades and illegal detention/restraint of judicial officers engaged in the SIR exercise at various locations in Malda district.
The central agency had taken over the investigation in the cases following the Supreme Court’s suo motu cognizance and directive. The top court had also slammed the West Bengal administration over the violence against judicial officers deputed in Malda.
NIA in a statement noted that its probe had found out that “the accused had, in a coordinated manner, participated in unlawful assemblies, blocked public roads, obstructed the movement of government officials, and wrongfully restrained judicial officers engaged in the SIR exercise.”
“Their (accused) actions had interfered with the conduct of the statutory electoral exercise and discharge of official duties by public servants. The accused had also disrupted the law and order in the region with their unlawful activities, it has been clearly established by NIA in its chargesheets, “added the statement.
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Further, NIA stated that it is continuing with its “investigation to identify, trace and prosecute other absconding accused and suspects involved in the conspiracy and the unlawful actions that had violated constitutional and statutory processes and disturbed public life.”
The case was shifted to the central agency amid rising concerns over institutional intimidation and political mobilisation during the poll-preparedness phase.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More