The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Sakir Ali in connection with the widespread violence that erupted during the 2023 Ram Navami processions in Rishra, Hooghly.
Ali, a TMC councillor representing Ward No. 4 of the Rishra municipality, was taken into custody following an early morning raid at the residence of his wife, former Arambagh TMC MP Aparupa Poddar.
According to NIA sources, Ali is accused of inciting clashes and orchestrating targeted violence. His arrest follows a prolonged, comprehensive investigation and subsequent statements provided by previously arrested co-accused.
An NIA team, flanked by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, reached Poddar’s residence Tuesday morning to execute a search warrant. While Ali was initially detained for questioning at the scene, investigators arrested him after noticing significant discrepancies and contradictions in his statements.
The NIA revealed that advanced forensic and digital evidence trails were instrumental in cracking the conspiracy. Investigators utilised tower dumping and comprehensive call detail records (CDRs), CCTV footage from around the crime scenes, and geospatial analysis of viral social media videos.
The agency noted that the evidence strongly points to a pre-planned conspiracy designed to disrupt public order. The arrest comes amid a series of central agency operations targeting local TMC leaders and municipal councillors across West Bengal over the past few weeks.
The NIA is expected to produce Sakir Ali before the designated special court shortly to seek transit remand and extended custody for deeper custodial interrogation.
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In April 2023, communal tensions flared up across several parts of West Bengal during Ram Navami celebrations, with major disturbances reported in Howrah, Dalkhola, Shibpur, Serampore, and Rishra.
In Rishra, a massive clash erupted as a Ram Navami rally, joined by senior BJP leader and then-national vice president Dilip Ghosh, passed near the Wellington Jute Mill after originating from Bangur Park. The procession was suddenly met with heavy stone-pelting, arson, and widespread vandalism.
Security forces escorted Ghosh and other political leaders to safety, but the area remained volatile under a heavy police blanket for several days. At the time, the BJP accused both Sakir Ali and Aparupa Poddar of making highly provocative, inflammatory remarks that triggered the tensions.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More