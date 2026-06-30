NIA arrests Trinamool councillor Sakir Ali in 2023 Ram Navami violence case

The NIA has arrested TMC councillor Sakir Ali in the 2023 Rishra Ram Navami violence case (File photo).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Sakir Ali in connection with the widespread violence that erupted during the 2023 Ram Navami processions in Rishra, Hooghly.

Ali, a TMC councillor representing Ward No. 4 of the Rishra municipality, was taken into custody following an early morning raid at the residence of his wife, former Arambagh TMC MP Aparupa Poddar.

According to NIA sources, Ali is accused of inciting clashes and orchestrating targeted violence. His arrest follows a prolonged, comprehensive investigation and subsequent statements provided by previously arrested co-accused.

An NIA team, flanked by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, reached Poddar’s residence Tuesday morning to execute a search warrant. While Ali was initially detained for questioning at the scene, investigators arrested him after noticing significant discrepancies and contradictions in his statements.