NIA arrests suspected member of Bangladeshi terrorist outfit in Bengal

An NIA team from Assam arrived in West Bengal and arrested the suspect. (File Photo)

The National Investigation Agency arrested a suspected member of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) following hours of intensive interrogation at his home in Banshihari in West Bengal’s South Dinajpur district on Saturday.

The NIA produced the accused, Mujibur Rahman, before the Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Court, where it secured a transit remand. The agency departed for Assam with the accused later that night.

On September 29, when he was evading capture, an NIA team raided Mujibur’s home in the Kushkari area for hours and questioned his family members.

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Officers said the South Dinajpur district police recently tracked down and detained Mujibur and his wife from a hideout in Bihar following a tip-off. They were brought to the Banshihari police station on Thursday night, where they underwent extensive questioning until Friday night, before being temporarily released under strict police surveillance.