NIA arrests suspected member of Bangladeshi terrorist outfit in Bengal

Last month, when he was evading capture, the NIA raided the home of the suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) member and questioned his family members.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 11, 2026 06:15 PM IST
JMB, NIA arrest, South DinajpurAn NIA team from Assam arrived in West Bengal and arrested the suspect. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The National Investigation Agency arrested a suspected member of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) following hours of intensive interrogation at his home in Banshihari in West Bengal’s South Dinajpur district on Saturday.

The NIA produced the accused, Mujibur Rahman, before the Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Court, where it secured a transit remand. The agency departed for Assam with the accused later that night.

On September 29, when he was evading capture, an NIA team raided Mujibur’s home in the Kushkari area for hours and questioned his family members.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Officers said the South Dinajpur district police recently tracked down and detained Mujibur and his wife from a hideout in Bihar following a tip-off. They were brought to the Banshihari police station on Thursday night, where they underwent extensive questioning until Friday night, before being temporarily released under strict police surveillance.

Upon being notified, a four-member NIA team from Assam arrived at the Banshihari police station on Saturday morning. By 3 pm, investigators converged on Mujibur’s home.

Also Read | Four JMB terrorists get 7 years in jail in Burdwan blast case

NIA sources said that during interrogation, Mujibur confessed to his active ties with the JMB and its Assam module, prompting his immediate arrest.

“Local police secured the suspects in Bihar on Thursday night and cooperated closely with federal agencies, culminating in the NIA’s formal arrest on Saturday evening. Further investigation is on,” said a police officer.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments