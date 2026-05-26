NIA arrests 15 in Malda over blockade, detention of judicial officers during West Bengal SIR

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday arrested 15 people from West Bengal’s Malda district in connection with the road blockades and illegal detention of judicial officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

The central agency, which took over the probe following a directive from the Election Commission of India (ECI) after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the security breach which occurred on April 1, conducted widespread raids across the district.

“A total of 15 persons were apprehended for their involvement in the blockade of roads and the illegal detention of judicial officers on duty in two separate cases,” the agency said in a statement.