NIA arrests 15 in Malda over blockade, detention of judicial officers during West Bengal SIR

Charges include keeping a woman judicial officer trapped inside her vehicle for eight hours and strategically sealing off the Bagmara Bridge to block security reinforcements.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataMay 26, 2026 04:47 PM IST
Gherao of judicial officers: SC asks NIA to take over FIRs from policeProtesters block roads in the Mothabari Assembly area of Malda district. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday arrested 15 people from West Bengal’s Malda district in connection with the road blockades and illegal detention of judicial officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

The central agency, which took over the probe following a directive from the Election Commission of India (ECI) after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the security breach which occurred on April 1, conducted widespread raids across the district.

“A total of 15 persons were apprehended for their involvement in the blockade of roads and the illegal detention of judicial officers on duty in two separate cases,” the agency said in a statement.

In the first case, the agency arrested 12 people, including suspected main conspirators Joshim Sk and Asmaul Sk. They are accused of orchestrating an aggressive blockade that trapped a woman judicial officer inside her vehicle for approximately eight hours on the road linking Haibatola and Amlitola.

Three other accused, identified as Alamgir Sk, Nurul Islam, and Habibur Rahman, were apprehended in a separate case related to the complete blockade of the Bagmara Bridge in Malda’s Mothabari block, which physically isolated on-duty officials and disrupted local security reinforcement vectors.

“Investigations to trace the others involved in the incidents are in progress. NIA is trying to unveil the larger conspiracy behind the coordinated blockades and judges’ detentions,” added the statement.

The case was shifted to the central agency amid rising concerns over institutional intimidation and political mobilisation during the poll-preparedness phase. The Supreme Court slammed the West Bengal administration over the violence against judicial officers deputed in Malda.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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