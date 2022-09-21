scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

NIA arrests alleged Maoist leader from Bengal’s Kalyani

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested alleged Maoist leader Samrat Chakraborty from West Bengal’s Kalyani in a case registered in Assam’s Cachar district.

The federal agency said that Chakraborty (37), also known by his aliases Amit, Argha, Nirmal, Nirman and Nilkamal Sikdar, was arrested from from Mahispata on the Kalyani Expressway.

He is a resident of Dumdum in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

An official said the case relates to arrested veteran Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee, also known as Jyotish, Kabir, Kanak and Kanchan Da, a central committee member and an ideologue-cum- strategist of the CPI(Maoist).

Samrat Chakraborty was an active member of the CPI (Maoist) based in West Bengal and was a clandestine communication link between the organisation’s top hierarchy and Kanchan who was operating from his hideout in Assam, the NIA claimed in a statement.

“Chakraborty visited Cachar district on several occasions to assist senior Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee, alias Kanchan in furthering the activities of the CPI (Maoist) in Assam and other north-eastern states on the specific instructions of the party’s eastern regional bureau,” the statement read.

Kanchan had been assigned the task to establish the CPI (Maoist) in Assam and to spread its roots in the state besides the northeast region, the agency said. On September 2, the probe agency had filed a chargesheet against 6 arrested accused in a special NIA court in Assam. Further probe in the case is on, officials said.

The Bandi Mukti Committee (prisoner relief committee) condemned the arrest of Samrat Chakraborty. “We demand unconditional release of Samrat Chakraborty and PFI (Popular Front of India) members. Also, we seek repeal the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and dismantling of the NIA,” Choton Das of the Committee said.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 04:11:21 am
