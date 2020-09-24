NIA: Arrested ‘al-Qaeda men’ were in touch with people in Kashmir

According to NIA, the accused were planning attacks on several vital installations in Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is trying to trace unidentified suspects from Kashmir who were in touch with six of the nine alleged al-Qaeda operatives recently arrested by the agency.

According to sources, WhatsApp chats of the accused showed that they regularly interacted with a few men from Kashmir.

They said the six suspected operatives arrested from Murshidabad were new recruits and were yet to get any instruction from the terrorist organisation. The agency, however, believes that the Murshidabad men can help it discover more details about the inter-state terror module and the recent movements of terrorists.

Six suspected al-Qaeda terrorists were on Tuesday sent to four-day custody.

On September 19, NIA had busted the module sponsored by the al-Qaeda from Pakistan. Six alleged terrorists were arrested from Murshidabad district, and three from Kerala’s Ernakulum district.

The agency could recover only a huge cache of firecrackers from their houses. The agency claimed they had bought the firecrackers to extract potassium used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

