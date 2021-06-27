NHRC team visits victims of alleged post-poll violence in South 24 Parganas

In accordance with an order by the Calcutta High Court, the NHRC has been sending teams to multiple locations across the state. (Representational)

A team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday visited homes of alleged victims of post-poll violence in South 24 Parganas district.

Sources said the team visited the Narendrapur area in the district and interacted with people allegedly affected by post-poll violence.

On Friday, another team from the national human rights panel visited the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district, which became a flashpoint in the recent Assembly elections, while a separate delegation headed to Jagatdal and Naihati areas in North 24 Parganas district.

In accordance with an order by the Calcutta High Court, the NHRC has been sending teams to multiple locations across the state to gather details about incidents of post-poll violence.

It will submit its report before the court by June 30, official sources said.