NHRC team in Bengal to probe post-poll violence

MHA team along with police personnel conduct investigation on post-poll violence in West Bengal, in Birbhum (PTI)

IN ACCORDANCE with a Calcutta High Court order, a seven-member committee of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) arrived in West Bengal on Wednesday to probe complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal, sources said. The panel is headed by NHRC member Rajeev Jain.

According to sources, the committee will hold a meeting tomorrow before visiting violence-hit areas across the state. The committee will submit its report before the court by June 30.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed the West Bengal government’s plea for recalling its order that directed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to examine all cases of alleged human rights violations in post-poll violence in the state.

Rejecting the plea, a 5-judge bench headed by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal observed that the June 18 order was passed after the state failed to inspire the court’s confidence.

The bench, also comprising Justices Soumen Sen, Subrata Talukdar, IP Mukerji and Harish Tandon, said that the court does not find any occasion to modify or stay its earlier ruling.