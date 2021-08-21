NHRC being misused to target us: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged all Opposition parties to unite against the BJP and slammed the Union government for “misusing” Central agencies, including the National Human Rights Commission, against her government. Banerjee was virtually attending a meeting of Opposition leaders, led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Banerjee proposed a multi-party core committee to raise people’s issues.

Her government has been on the backfoot after an NHRC team, in its report over post-poll violence, told the Calcutta High court that the state had “law of ruler” rather than “rule of law”. On Thursday, the HC had asked the CBI to take over the case.

“Institutions and agencies are being misused. The NHRC has been wrongfully used to target Bengal,” she said in the meeting.

“The joint statement we issued has so many demands. Going forward, we should restrict our agenda to only five issues of national importance…. urgent issues which need to be addressed,” said the CM.

Among the issues she raised at the meeting were vaccines for all, repeal of the farm laws, withdrawal of fuel price hikes and a judicial probe into alleged surveillance by the Pegasus software.

“Forget who is the leader and let us keep our personal interests aside. The people of India will lead. Every Opposition party should come forward to fight against the BJP. Even those who are not an ally with the Congress must be invited in meetings like this,” said the chief minister.