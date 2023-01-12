scorecardresearch
NGO head who provided vehicle to man carrying mother’s body arrested

According to police, after the incident, Dilip Dutta, head of a local ambulance organisation, lodged a complaint against Das’ NGO at Jalpaiguri Kotwali, alleging that the entire incident was orchestrated and motivated to defame the state government.

Local ambulance service complained that NGO gave mortuary van to Ram Prasad Dewan after he walked with his mother’s body as part of an orchestrated plan. (Express Photo)

Police have arrested Ankur Das, the head of a Jalpaiguri-based NGO, who had reportedly provided a mortuary van to the man who was found carrying his mother’s body on his shoulders for at least a couple of kilometres before his van arrived.

Police said following the complaint lodged by local ambulance service, a probe was launched. On Tuesday, Das was questioned and was arrested, said police, adding that Das was on Wednesday produced before a court that sent him to police custody for four days.

Last Thursday, Ram Prasad Dewan of Nagardangi area of Kranti block in the district started walking with his mother’s body from Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital to his residence, nearly 50 kilometres away as he was reportedly unable to pay Rs 3,000 for the ambulance service.

Dewan, who was accompanied by his elderly father, walked for a few kilometres until Das’ organisation provided them with a vehicle, it has been learnt.

Ram Prasad’s mother, Lakshmirani Dewan (72), was admitted to the Jalpaiguri Medical College on Wednesday with breathing issues. “They demanded Rs 3,000 for an ambulance to take the body home. But I did not have the money to pay them,” Ram Prasad had said.

Ram Prasad said that he had paid Rs 900 to bring his mother to the hospital.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 05:50 IST
