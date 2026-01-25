Newborn child found dead in garbage dump in New Town

The body was spotted by a local man, Pradeep Haldar, who had stopped at a nearby tea stall around 6 am.

A lifeless body of a newborn male child was found in a garbage dump at Chandiberia in New Town on Saturday morning.

The body was spotted by a local man, Pradeep Haldar, who had stopped at a nearby tea stall around 6 am, local sources said.

“I had come to a tea shop around 6 am and had gone towards the garage to throw something when I saw something lying there… on closer inspection, I saw it was a newborn child. I immediately called the police and the locals,” Haldar told media persons.

Officers from the New Town Police Station reached the location and the body of the newborn was sent to Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination.