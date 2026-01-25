Newborn child found dead in garbage dump in New Town

Additionally, the police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the crime.

The body was spotted by a local man, Pradeep Haldar, who had stopped at a nearby tea stall around 6 am.

A lifeless body of a newborn male child was found in a garbage dump at Chandiberia in New Town on Saturday morning.

The body was spotted by a local man, Pradeep Haldar, who had stopped at a nearby tea stall around 6 am, local sources said.

“I had come to a tea shop around 6 am and had gone towards the garage to throw something when I saw something lying there… on closer inspection, I saw it was a newborn child. I immediately called the police and the locals,” Haldar told media persons.

Officers from the New Town Police Station reached the location and the body of the newborn was sent to Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Additionally, the police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the crime.

According to police officials, CCTV footage is being scanned for suspicious activity, and hospitals and maternity clinics are being checked for any delivery of a male child in recent days.

“A preliminary investigation suggests the baby was a male child, abandoned late last night. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy report,” a senior police officer said.

Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

