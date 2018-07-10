Kolkata: New traffic plan at BBD Bag as flank closed for East-West metro project

Metro construction work in progress on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Metro construction work in progress on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The traffic police has chalked out an elaborate plan to avoid any congestion till the time the middle flank of BBD Bag East remains closed for metro construction. The trial run will continue for a week and if the plan succeeds the middle flank will then be handed over to the metro authorities, officials said.

“A portion of BBD Bag East is closed for traffic. Vehicles are being diverted towards a new approach road. The road will remain closed for three months for metro construction work,” said DC (Traffic) Sumit Kumar. The lane, which is about 150 metre long and 13 metre wide will be handed over to the metro authorities if this alternative plan succeeds, he added.

The new slip road has been constructed on erstwhile BBD Bag bus stand and tram line area. Vehicles on their way towards Dharamtalla and Howrah will use this stretch for the time being.

If the vehicles on their way towards Dharmatalla take right from St Andrews Church, they will have to drive 80 m on the new slip road.

“We started the trial run on Saturday. However, the real test was today, as it’s Monday when the office crowd descends on the central business district. There are two major roads – BB Ganguly street and Brabourne road – that had to be managed, and the first day of the week saw no hiccups,” said Kumar.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App