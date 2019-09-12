New motor vehicles law harsh on people, won’t enforce in state: CM Mamata Banerjee

Citing steep hikes in traffic violation fines, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that her government will not implement the Centre’s amended Motor Vehicles Act in West Bengal “as it would put an additional burden on the common people”.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Banerjee said, “We are not implementing the Motor Vehicles Bill, which was recently passed in the Parliament. It is very harsh also… We cannot implement it now because we are of the opinion that if we implement it, then it will be an additional burden on the people.”

“We have given special focus on our traffic safety programme, Safe Drive Save Life, and our police and other stakeholders are working towards reducing accidents, which have come down,” she added.

The CM said, “When the Bill was discussed in the House, we had raised our voice saying it was an interference on the federal structure. Unilaterally you cannot take a decision, which will harm the people. Instead of imposing a Rs-500 fine, you are proposing to increase it to Rs 10,000. Money is not the solution. You have to solve the problem on humanitarian ground.”

Earlier, the state government had objected to the steep fines and asked the Centre to review it.

Meanwhile, the state government is continuing with its existing West Bengal Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. However, following harassment of model-turned-actor Ushoshi Sengupta by bike-borne youths, the traffic checking were strengthened.