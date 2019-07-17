New induction only in Kolkata: Mukul Roy after defectors return to TMC

Facing flak from state party leaders after many defectors returned to the TMC, BJP leader Mukul Roy on Tuesday said from now on there will be no new joining of leaders from other parties in places other than the state BJP headquarters.

A large number of leaders, who were inducted into the BJP by Roy, have returned to the TMC, leaving the saffron party red-faced.

The West Bengal leadership also criticised Roy for taking such leaders to Delhi for their induction and parading them at the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata.

Roy Tuesday told reporters, “There will be no joining in Delhi. From now on joining of West Bengal leaders from other parties will be held at the state BJP headquarters. I will follow the instructions of the party.”

Party sources said the state BJP leadership was not happy with as he had been inducting political leaders from TMC and other parties without taking permsission from senior leader.

State BJP general secretary (organisation) Subrata Chatterjee had Monday said, “Any state level leaders from other parties wish to join the BJP, then they will have to take permission of state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.”