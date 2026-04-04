New Garia-Airport Metro: Kolkata Police, RVNL finalise three-night block for crucial work

To minimise the impact on the city’s arterial traffic, the work will be confined to a five-hour window each night, running from midnight to 5:00 am, according to sources.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataApr 4, 2026 12:27 PM IST
Garia-Airport MetroAuthorities have chosen the mid-May window to coincide with the start of school summer vacations. (Source: kolkatarmetro)
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The Kolkata Police and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) have finalised a three-night window to complete the “missing link” at the busy Chingrighata intersection, marking a significant breakthrough for the New Garia-Airport Metro corridor. The completion of this segment is crucial for the entire Orange Line project.

If the upcoming night traffic blocks and subsequent construction phases proceed without further delays, the officials have estimated that the full line extending to the Jai Hind (Airport) Metro station will be operational by April 2027. The construction is scheduled to take place between May 17 and 19.

To minimise the impact on the city’s arterial traffic, the work will be confined to a five-hour window each night, running from midnight to 5:00 am, according to sources.

Authorities have chosen the mid-May window to coincide with the start of school summer vacations. With schools likely closing around May 15, officials are expecting a significantly lower vehicular load on the EM Bypass. The move comes after months of deliberation. RVNL has been actively seeking a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for night traffic blocks at the Chingrighata crossing since September 2024. The intersection is one of the most congested points in the city, making the coordination between rail authorities and traffic police vital. While the work is scheduled for late-night hours, motorists using the EM Bypass during May third week are advised to monitor traffic updates for any temporary diversions near the Chingrighata flyover.

Following this work, three critical pillar numbers — 317, 318, and 319 — which stand unfinished will be connected and the Metro line will be connected from Southern suburbs to the IT hub of Sector V. This 366-meter missing link in the Orange Line (Line 6) has been a major point of frustration for commuters for several months. While the line is currently operational from Kavi Subhash (New Garia) up to Beleghata (Hemanta Mukhopadhyay), the final connection to the tech hub remains severed at this bottleneck.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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