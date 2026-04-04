New Garia-Airport Metro: Kolkata Police, RVNL finalise three-night block for crucial work

The Kolkata Police and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) have finalised a three-night window to complete the “missing link” at the busy Chingrighata intersection, marking a significant breakthrough for the New Garia-Airport Metro corridor. The completion of this segment is crucial for the entire Orange Line project.

If the upcoming night traffic blocks and subsequent construction phases proceed without further delays, the officials have estimated that the full line extending to the Jai Hind (Airport) Metro station will be operational by April 2027. The construction is scheduled to take place between May 17 and 19.

To minimise the impact on the city’s arterial traffic, the work will be confined to a five-hour window each night, running from midnight to 5:00 am, according to sources.