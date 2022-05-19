New film show at Kolkata Science City

With the rise in footfall after the pandemic, Science City, Kolkata, on Wednesday introduced a large-format film ‘Life Under the Arctic Sky’, to be screened in its fulldome digital theatre, an official said.

The film will generate awareness about the flora and fauna in the arctic region and the need to protect its rich biodiversity from the onslaught of global warming.

Director-General of National Council of Science Museums Arijit Dutta Choudhury told PTI that presently the audience turnout at Science City here is 75 per cent of that in pre-pandemic days.

“From 11,000 people a day till a couple of days back, the turnout has now reached 14,000 daily and the figure is rising consistently. We want more people to come,” Choudhury said.