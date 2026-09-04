West Bengal train services hit after ground beneath tracks caves in. Check full list

The soil subsidence occurred roughly 100 metres from New Farakka toward Barharwa around 2.30 am on Wednesday, when patrolling gangmen spotted the ground sinking several feet and immediately notified the station manager. (Representational image)

Rail connectivity between South and North Bengal remained severely disrupted on Friday after heavy rain triggered major soil subsidence, eroding soil beneath a 20-metre stretch of tracks near New Farakka station.

Eastern Railway has cancelled 14 trains on the route, as around 150 workers, along with senior railway engineers, are carrying out restoration work on a war footing. Officials said that full normalisation on the Up line could still take a day or two, as operations will not resume until the stretch is certified entirely safe and landslide-free.

The soil subsidence occurred roughly 100 metres from New Farakka toward Barharwa around 2.30 am on Wednesday, when patrolling gangmen spotted the ground sinking several feet and immediately notified the station manager.