New entrants in Bengal: Two cricketers join rival parties

Cricketer Manoj Tiwary joined the TMC in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday. Elections for the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal that comprises 294 seats are due in April-May.

After joining the party, Tiwary said Mamata Banerjee was “trying to unite, bring people together.” “The BJP is playing a divisive policy and (CM) Mamata Banerjee is trying to unite people. When I play cricket, I play for the country, not on the basis of religion,” he said.

He also took to Twitter to share a link to his political profile on Instagram. “A new journey begins from today. Need all your love & support. From now onwards this will be my political profile on Instagram,” he tweeted.

Tiwary has represented India in 12 ODIs, scoring 287 runs, including a century and a half-century. In the shortest format of the game, T20, Tiwary played three games for India and scored 15 runs. He will sign off as a domestic cricket stalwart who won many games for his state (Bengal) team. Apart from scoring prolifically for the state team across formats, he has also played a key role in mentoring the youngsters coming into the squad. He was last seen in action in January in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Actors Saayoni Ghosh, June Maliya, Sudeshna Roy, Manali De, Kanchan Mullick and director Raj Chakraborty are among the other celebrities who entered politics by joining the TMC.

Three weeks after announcing his retirement from international cricket, former Indian cricketer Ashoke Dinda joined the BJP on Wednesday, in the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Dinda joined the saffron party at a public meeting in Kolkata in the presence of Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo, BJP MP Arjun Singh, former state minister turned BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and others.

The 36-year-old had announced retirement from all formats of cricket on February 2. The seamer featured in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for India.

Film director-producer Raj Chakraborty said, “I was with Didi and also campaigned for Didi. But, this time I want to campaign and want to work with the party itself because, I realised if we did not say this time then may not get opportunity for lifetime. So, we are here to support didi.”

He, along with actor June Malya, Sayani ghosh, Kanchan Mullick, Manali De and others said that, this time ‘Khela Hobe’ (play will happen) and they will stand with TMC.

Former Governor Tathagata Roy had accused actress Saayoni Ghosh of hurting religious sentiments. Roy lodged a complaint against the actress for posting a picture in 2015. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly protested about this incident. The TMC chief claimed that the actress was being threatened.

Today Sayani Ghosh joined TMC and said, “Under the leadership of didi, Bengal would be ‘Satya-Shib-Sundar’.”