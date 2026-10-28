Tetronarce ramanamurthyi: New electric ray species hiding in Arabian Sea

Named after Deep Ocean Mission director M V Ramana Murthy, the ray highlights unexplored marine biodiversity.

By: Express News Service
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 28, 2026 05:39 PM IST
new electric ray species, Tetronarce ramanamurthyi, Arabian Sea new species, new ray species India, electric ray species, ZSI marine discovery, deep sea species discovery, northern Indian Ocean biodiversity, Arabian Black Electric Ray, Deep Ocean Mission, Zoological Survey of India, deep sea marine life, marine biodiversity India, Indian express newsScientists from the Zoological Survey of India identified the species using nine specimens collected off India’s southwestern coast. (ZSI/Enhanced by AI)
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Written by Sharanyo Basu

A new electric ray species discovered in the deep waters of the southeastern Arabian Sea has marked the first confirmed record of the genus Tetronarce in the northern Indian Ocean, opening a new window into the region’s largely unexplored marine life.

Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) identified the species, named Tetronarce ramanamurthyi, using nine specimens collected off India’s southwestern coast.

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The species honours Dr M V Ramana Murthy, Mission Director of the Deep Ocean Mission, in recognition of his significant contributions to marine science, ocean engineering, and marine hazard mitigation in India.

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Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) senior scientist Dr K K Bineesh and Anil Kasinath, a Junior Research Fellow at ZSI’s Marine Biology Regional Centre in Chennai, led the discovery.

They worked with Dr David A Ebert of the Pacific Shark Research Center at Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, San Jose State University, US.

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The work was carried out under the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ Deep Ocean Mission, which studies the taxonomy, distribution, biology, and conservation status of deep-sea cartilaginous fishes (sharks, rays, and their relatives) in Indian waters.

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The results have been published in the international journal “Zootaxa”.

What sets it apart

Based on the nine specimens collected off India’s southwestern coast, the Arabian Black Electric Ray is distinguished by its uniformly dark bluish-black to dark-brown back, the absence of small fleshy projections around the spiracles, a disc wider than it is long, relatively large paired openings on the top of its head, and small electric organs.

“Deep-sea marine habitats remain among the most difficult ecosystems to study. By integrating classical morphological taxonomy with modern molecular tools, hidden marine life may be uncovered, evolutionary relationships may be clarified and critical baselines for ocean conservation can be established,” the research team said.

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Researchers believe continued deep-sea explorations under the Deep Ocean Mission will yield further discoveries and expand understanding of biodiversity in the northern Indian Ocean.

(Sharanyo Basu is an intern with The Indian Express)

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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