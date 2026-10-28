Tetronarce ramanamurthyi: New electric ray species hiding in Arabian Sea

Written by Sharanyo Basu

A new electric ray species discovered in the deep waters of the southeastern Arabian Sea has marked the first confirmed record of the genus Tetronarce in the northern Indian Ocean, opening a new window into the region’s largely unexplored marine life.

Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) identified the species, named Tetronarce ramanamurthyi, using nine specimens collected off India’s southwestern coast.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The species honours Dr M V Ramana Murthy, Mission Director of the Deep Ocean Mission, in recognition of his significant contributions to marine science, ocean engineering, and marine hazard mitigation in India.

Also Read | New species of underground amphibian named after Chandgadi dialect of Marathi

Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) senior scientist Dr K K Bineesh and Anil Kasinath, a Junior Research Fellow at ZSI’s Marine Biology Regional Centre in Chennai, led the discovery.