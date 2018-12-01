New data centre in Kolkata by next year: Sify Technologies CEO

Information and Communications Technology (ICT) service major Sify Technologies is setting up a new data centre in Kolkata and the facility is expected to be inaugurated by February next year.

Advertising

“We are setting up a near 50,000 sq ft data centre in Kolkata for customers in the eastern region, for that matter any other customers can also subscribe to this service. The data centre will be inaugurated at Rajarhat by February, 2019,” Sify Technologies CEO Kamal Nath said on the first day of “Emerging Tech Conclave”.

“We are also working with some of the state government organisations to move them to adopt cloud-based services,” Nath said.

During the Idea Exchange session, moderated by The Indian Express Pvt Ltd executive director Anant Goenka, Nath said West Bengal had the strong mindset to implement all emerging digital services and the state was focusing on skill development.

Advertising

“The three fundamental aspects which are required for digital transformation like Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Cyber Security are— mindset, skill set and tool set,” Nath added.

Additional Chief Secretary of the state IT and Electronics department Debasish Sen said that on December 18 and 19, the state will have a two-day blockchain congress.