New Covid-19 infections fall below 100

West Bengal’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases dipped further as 89 more people tested positive for the virus on Monday, taking the state’s caseload to 20,15,107.

Among the patients, 1,594 patients are in home isolation while 12 are in safe homes.

Over the past 24 hours, only one death due to the virus was recorded in the state in South 24 Parganas district. Bengal’s toll currently stands at 21,176.

In the past 24 hours, 204 more Covid-19 patients have been discharged. Monday’s figures took state’s discharge rate to 98.86 per cent .

The state tested 17,694 samples for Covid-19 in past 24 hours. Till now, 2,42,12,326 samples have been tested in Bengal. Its positivity rate now stands at 0.50 per cent.

About 0.32 per cent Covid beds in various hospitals of the state are currently occupied.

Kolkata recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, which was the highest among districts followed by North 24 Parganas (11).

Till now, 12,92,20,588 people have been vaccinated in West Bengal. Of these, 6,96,82,513 have received the first dose while 5,79,25,125 people have been administered both doses.