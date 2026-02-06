New ‘bio-warrior’ species discovered in Bay of Bengal ecosystem; meet the worms thriving where others die

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Despite the heavy human activity and industrial pollution affecting the Bay of Bengal’s coastline, researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), in collaboration with international experts, have uncovered two remarkable new marine worm species (polychaetes) from the coasts of West Bengal.
The discovery was made in the Digha and Bankiput regions of Purba Medinipur. According to a statement from ZSI on Thursday, the discovery is meant to shed light on the fragile yet rich marine biodiversity in the northern part of the Bay of Bengal.
These worms are “bio-warriors” that thrive where other life withers, offering a fresh perspective on the fragile, hidden biodiversity of India’s northern shores.
The unique characteristics and habitat conditions of these marine worms have been published in a study titled ‘Description of Two New Species of Nereidids (Annelida: Neredidae) from West Bengal, India, Bay of Bengal’.
One species is named Namalycastis solenotognatha, deriving its name from the Greek words “solenotos” (channeled) and “gnatha” (jaw).
The “channeled jaw” refers to its unusual jaw structure with a large number of canals that emerge from the pulp cavity. Ideal conditions for its survival are extreme environments, sulfide-rich, foul-smelling mudflats, and they are mostly found on decomposing mangrove wood and hardened clay.
The second species had been named Nereis dhritiae, after the first woman director of ZSI, Dhriti Banerjee. This species was found living inside wooden dock piles on sandy beaches, which are submerged during times of high tide.
Nereidid worms help maintain coastal health, and they play a major role in nutrient cycling and sediment aeration. Interestingly, researchers noted that these species of marine worms were found in areas that were heavily impacted by human activities and subject to pollution.
The team comprising researchers such as Jyoshna Pradhan and Dr Anil Mohapatra (ZSI), and Dr Tulio F. Villalobos-Guerrero (CICESE, Mexico) said that the presence of these species in such highly exposed, extremely polluted habitats is indicative of the remarkable resilience of polychaetes. They mention that the worms can serve as vital bioindicators and help in monitoring coastal health. Further studies, however, are required to learn more about the species and truly understand their potential for conservation.
Marine habitats are already subjected to immense levels of pollution from different sources, but the presence and the discovery of N solenotognatha and N dhritiae act as a reminder that there is still a lot of hidden biodiversity that remains to be discovered and protected.
(Oishiki Bhattacharjee is an intern with The Indian Express)
