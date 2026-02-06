New ‘bio-warrior’ species discovered in Bay of Bengal ecosystem; meet the worms thriving where others die

New marine species worms -- Namalycastis solenotognatha and Nereis dhritiae -- that were discovered in the Digha and Bankiput regions of Purba Medinipur (Photo sourced).

Despite the heavy human activity and industrial pollution affecting the Bay of Bengal’s coastline, researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), in collaboration with international experts, have uncovered two remarkable new marine worm species (polychaetes) from the coasts of West Bengal.

The discovery was made in the Digha and Bankiput regions of Purba Medinipur. According to a statement from ZSI on Thursday, the discovery is meant to shed light on the fragile yet rich marine biodiversity in the northern part of the Bay of Bengal.

These worms are “bio-warriors” that thrive where other life withers, offering a fresh perspective on the fragile, hidden biodiversity of India’s northern shores.