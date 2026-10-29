New Bengal government teachers to be barred from politics: Suvendu Adhikari

The state government will no longer allow newly recruited government school teachers to be involved in politics, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Wednesday.

He said the decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, while clarifying that the new policy will only be applicable to fresh recruits and not existing employees.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Adhikari said this rule will also be incorporated into the School Service Commission process.

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He said, “First the Left and then the Trinamool Congress destroyed education (in the state). They wanted to create Bangladesh… We want to strengthen education.”