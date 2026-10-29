New Bengal government teachers to be barred from politics: Suvendu Adhikari

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- Suvendu Adhikari
The state government will no longer allow newly recruited government school teachers to be involved in politics, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Wednesday.
He said the decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, while clarifying that the new policy will only be applicable to fresh recruits and not existing employees.
Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Adhikari said this rule will also be incorporated into the School Service Commission process.
He said, “First the Left and then the Trinamool Congress destroyed education (in the state). They wanted to create Bangladesh… We want to strengthen education.”
Adhikari informed that from now on, those recruited as teachers will not be permitted to fight any elections, be it parliamentary, civic or panchayat polls.
The decision, meanwhile, has also been opposed by many teachers’ organisations, claiming that the move would harm the freedom of expression of a teacher.
However, Adhikari clarified that the new rule won’t impact existing teachers already engaged in politics. He said, “We are not curtailing the rights of those who are already associated with politics. However, those who will be appointed as teachers in the future will not be able to engage in direct politics. Based on the Cabinet’s decision, this rule has been incorporated into the School Service Commission’s recruitment process.”
Meanwhile, Adhikari said that nearly 60,000 new recruitable posts have been created across the last few Cabinet meetings. On Wednesday, the state Cabinet approved around 1,200 new posts across departments including Animal Resources, Health, Municipal Affairs and Urban Development, Fire Services, Women and Child Development, and Social Welfare. The chief minister said that the recruitment process will begin soon through examinations.