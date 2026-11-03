Nets, tranq guns ready in Assam to capture tigress from Bengal’s first relocation project

Forest teams from Bengal and Assam are set to begin an operation on Tuesday to capture ‘Doars Rani’, the tigress that travelled nearly 100 km from Buxa Tiger Reserve into Assam. Teams equipped with nets and tranquiliser guns, along with three earthmovers, have been deployed in the area after the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) cleared the operation.

The tigress was brought from Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve to Buxa as a part of Bengal’s first tiger relocation project. It entered Assam 10 days ago and moved close to human settlements.

“Pride of Bengal, Dooars Rani went to Assam 10 days ago. She went close to human habitation, following which we decided to bring her back. We wrote to Assam, and Assam wrote to the NTCA. Today, the NTCA gave its approval. We will bring Dooars Rani home,” Forest Minister Manoj Kumar Oraon told The Indian Express.