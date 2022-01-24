Netaji’s 125th Birth Anniversary | ‘His ideology goes beyond statue’: Bose kin welcome Centre’s India Gate move

Family members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Sunday welcomed the Central government’s move to install a statue of the freedom fighter at the India Gate in Delhi, and said his ideology goes far beyond the statue.

Speaking to The Indian Express, grand nephew of Netaji and former TMC Lok Sabha MP Sugata Bose said, “I have welcomed the installation of the statue at the India Gate. I have also said the best monument to Netaji is to enlarge his legacy of equality and unity. Importance to Netaji’s work must be given as well.” Sugata is also the director of the Netaji Research Bureau in Kolkata, set up at the house of the freedom fighter.

Netaji’s grandnephew Sugata Bose with Japan’s Consul General Nakamura Yutaka, who received the Netaji Award on behalf of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, at the Netaji Research Bureau. Partha Paul Netaji’s grandnephew Sugata Bose with Japan’s Consul General Nakamura Yutaka, who received the Netaji Award on behalf of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, at the Netaji Research Bureau. Partha Paul

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid her tribute to Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. His family members, including Sugata, were also present at the state government event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate.

From this year, the Central government has decided to begin Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24 in order to include Netaji’s birth anniversary. Until the granite statue is ready, a hologram statue of Netaji, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be at India Gate.

Netaji’s another grand-nephew and BJP leader Chandra Bose urged that communal politics practiced by all parties must stop as a mark of tribute to Netaji. “We welcome the decision to install his statue at the India Gate. It seems the man who gave ‘Delhi Chalo’ slogan has finally reached the national capital, but it took a long time for him to achieve this. Netaji’s ideology was unity and equality. Today, communal politics has taken the centre stage in the country, which is being done by all parties. To pay real tribute to Netaji, this kind of politics needs to stop. His ideology of uniting the people must be implemented. We have to revive Netaji’s ideology of uniting all communities and bring back communal harmony,” said Chandra Bose.