Netaji’s family seeks probe into ‘sinister campaign’ by NGO

The family members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose have demanded an inquiry into a “sinister campaign” which claimed that Netaji lived in Uttar Pradesh as “Gumnami Baba”.

They alleged that without any evidence, Delhi-based NGO, Mission Netaji, was claiming that Gumnami Baba from Faizabad was Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. They said the NGO is running a “sinister campaign” to taint Netaji’s image and urged the Centre to release all the Intelligence Bureau (IB) files on Bose.

Netaji’s grand nephew Chandra Kumar Bose demanded an inquiry to expose the people behind the campaign. “Mission Netaji has not just betrayed the Bose family but the entire nation and the honourable Prime Minister. Because without any documentary or photographic evidence, one cannot arrive at the conclusion that Gumnami Baba of Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad was Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in disguise,” Chandra told reporters and demanded that the central government release the IB files before the Lok Sabha elections.

“I want to know who are the people supporting and funding Mission Netaji to spread such false information to taint Netaji’s image. Who are these traitors? We appeal to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to launch an inquiry by the IB,” he said. Bose’s nephew Dwarkanath Bose claimed that the results of the DNA test of the hermit’s teeth and the examination of his handwriting by experts found no similarity between Gumnami Baba and Netaji. The family members have also written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.