scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Netaji never had any issue with Sangh ideology: Bengal RSS unit

Speaking on the sidelines of a press conference in Kolkata, Ajay Kumar Nandi, the RSS sanghchalak in the eastern region, said that Netaji was never a critic of RSS.

Bhagwat will address swayamsevaks (RSS volunteers) at a public programme at Shahid Minar in Kolkata and commemorate Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 during his visit starting Thursday (January 19). (Express Photo)

Two days ahead of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s arrival to observe Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary as part of his five-day visit to West Bengal, the organisation’s West Bengal unit on Tuesday claimed that the freedom fighter never said he had any issue with the Sangh ideology.

Bhagwat will address swayamsevaks (RSS volunteers) at a public programme at Shahid Minar in Kolkata and commemorate Bose’s birth anniversary on January 23 during his visit starting Thursday (January 19).

Speaking on the sidelines of a press conference in Kolkata, Ajay Kumar Nandi, the RSS sanghchalak in the eastern region, said that Netaji was never a critic of RSS.

“It is not right to say that Netaji was a critic of the RSS. He never said this.”
RSS’s south Bengal chapter publicity head ( prachar pramukh) Biplab Roy said, “We celebrate Netaji’s birthday anniversary every year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Chatbot vs Tharoor
Delhi Confidential: Chatbot vs Tharoor
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict

This year, the RSS chief is coming here and hence things have been planned accordingly. Last year, he was here on January 15 and the Makar Sankranti was celebrated on a large scale.”

The RSS has grown steadily in Bengal over past few years and that it runs 2,500 shakhas (branches) in the state against 722 in 2014, he claimed, adding, “We have sent an order of 10,000 uniforms in the state.”

More from Kolkata

Ahead of the panchayat elections in Bengal, Bhagwat’s visit to the state had triggered a political uproar with Trinamool Congress criticising the marking of Netaji’s birth anniversary as “an attempt by the RSS and the BJP to appropriate the national icon ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 04:36 IST
Next Story

We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: Siddhartha Mukherjee

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close