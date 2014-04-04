Netaji family seeks support from TMC candidate

Family members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose have appealed to Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha candidate Sugata Bose, who is also a kin of Netaji, to support their demand for declassification of the files on the mystery of disappearance of the legendary freedom fighter in 1945.

In a letter written by the Open Platform for Netaji, which has about 40 Netaji kin as members, they said that to solve the mystery surrounding his sudden disappearance, it is imperative that files held by the central and various state governments be declassified.

“It remains supremely ironic that successive national governments of India would continue to deny access to closely held records about Netaji even while at the same time acknowledging the existence of such records,” the letter said.

It says that the Indian government’s stand does nothing to encourage other sovereign national governments to release any information relating to Netaji still being kept in a dusty and almost forgotten archives on grounds of security or bilateral relation.

“As an historian and academic you would know that the right to know is fundamental to the governance of people and that the people of India have the same entitlement in this regard as any other freedom loving democratic nation.” they said.

When under house arrest by the Britishers, Netaji had escaped from India in 1941 to seek international support for India’s freedom struggle.

After organising the Indian National Army with Japanese help he went missing in 1945, giving birth to India’s most debated and puzzling mystery.

The Mukherjee Commission had rejected the opinion that he died in a plane crash in Taiwan on August 18, 1945.

When contacted by PTI, Sugata refused to comment on the matter saying, “I have not received any such letter. I cannot say anything.”

