‘Spoke to her on Tuesday’: TMC leader Subhrangsu Roy’s wife missing in Nepal floods

The wife of former Bijpur MLA Subhranshu Roy was part of a 30-member Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage group that lost contact after flash floods near the Nepal-China border.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataAug 27, 2026 05:09 PM IST
Nepal floods Indians missing, Nepal floods, Subhranshu Roy wife missing, Sharmistha Bhowmik Roy, Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims missing, Kyirong floods, Nepal China border floods, Indians Nepal floods, Rasuwa flash floods, Bhotekoshi River floods, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Indian Express newsSharmistha Bhowmik Roy had left Kolkata on August 21 as part of a 30-member Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage group. (Subhranshu Roy/Express Photo)
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Sharmistha Bhowmik Roy, wife of Trinamool Congress leader Subhranshu Roy and daughter-in-law of late veteran politician Mukul Roy, is among those reported missing after catastrophic flash floods struck near the Nepal-China border.

Sharmistha had left Kolkata on August 21 as part of a 30-member Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage group and was reportedly around 10 km from the site of the deluge when communication with her was lost.

“I spoke to her at 11.30 pm on Tuesday; she was fine. She was somewhere called Kyirong. Since then, we have not been able to contact her,” Subhranshu told The Indian Express.

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“CM Suvendu Adhikari had called in the morning, and he has been in touch with me. The state is making every effort to trace them,” the former Bijpur MLA added.

Kyirong is the primary overland border port connecting Nepal and Tibet, serving as the main gateway route for the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra.

Several others missing

The crisis unfolded after sudden glacial outbursts and heavy rain triggered severe flash flooding along the Bhotekoshi River basin in Nepal’s Rasuwa district. Torrential waters swept away remote border checkpoints, roadways, and lodging facilities, severing critical power lines and mobile network towers near the Kyirong land port.

Relatives of several other families across multiple districts, including Kolkata, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, and Darjeeling, were travelling in the same border corridor. At least 32 to 36 tourists from the state remain out of contact.

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Also Read | Why Nepal flash floods resemble 2021 Chamoli disaster, with greater impact

State authorities have set up 24/7 emergency control rooms and are coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to support trace-and-rescue operations.

The disaster has thrown trans-Himalayan transport into disarray, leaving over 1,000 travellers and pilgrims, including dozens of Indian nationals, temporarily unaccounted for or cut off from communication networks.

The Ministry of External Affairs said earlier in the day that 288 Indians were out of contact after the Nepal floods.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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