‘Spoke to her on Tuesday’: TMC leader Subhrangsu Roy’s wife missing in Nepal floods

Sharmistha Bhowmik Roy had left Kolkata on August 21 as part of a 30-member Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage group. (Subhranshu Roy/Express Photo)

Sharmistha Bhowmik Roy, wife of Trinamool Congress leader Subhranshu Roy and daughter-in-law of late veteran politician Mukul Roy, is among those reported missing after catastrophic flash floods struck near the Nepal-China border.

Sharmistha had left Kolkata on August 21 as part of a 30-member Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage group and was reportedly around 10 km from the site of the deluge when communication with her was lost.

“I spoke to her at 11.30 pm on Tuesday; she was fine. She was somewhere called Kyirong. Since then, we have not been able to contact her,” Subhranshu told The Indian Express.

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“CM Suvendu Adhikari had called in the morning, and he has been in touch with me. The state is making every effort to trace them,” the former Bijpur MLA added.