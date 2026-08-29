Bengal CM talks to families of those missing in Nepal, offers help in getting Chinese visas

Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari connected with the families through video conferencing from Bhabani Bhaban, the state police headquarters. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday spoke to the families of residents from the state who have been missing in Nepal after flash floods struck the neighbouring country, and offered them help in getting Chinese visas to travel to find if their loved ones had entered Tibet.

The CM, who connected with the families through video conferencing from Bhabani Bhaban, the state police headquarters, said, “We will help those who want to go to China. Though it will be subject to getting visas from China, the state administration will provide necessary help for that.”

If the Centre gives permission, a state government delegation will be sent to Kathmandu for better coordination, he added.