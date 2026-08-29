Bengal CM talks to families of those missing in Nepal, offers help in getting Chinese visas

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday spoke to the families of residents from the state who have been missing in Nepal after flash floods struck the neighbouring country, and offered them help in getting Chinese visas to travel to find if their loved ones had entered Tibet.
The CM, who connected with the families through video conferencing from Bhabani Bhaban, the state police headquarters, said, “We will help those who want to go to China. Though it will be subject to getting visas from China, the state administration will provide necessary help for that.”
If the Centre gives permission, a state government delegation will be sent to Kathmandu for better coordination, he added.
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“At least 37 people from West Bengal are missing. Of them, two Poddar family members have been found,” he said.
The families asked the CM whether the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) could provide a list to find out whether their relatives had entered Tibet.
Meanwhile, a UK-based couple, who hail from Kolkata, are also missing in Nepal, it is learnt.
Anal Kar (56) and his wife Sanjukta Kar (50) reached Kathmandu from New Delhi on August 18 and were last traced to Timure near the Nepal-Tibet border.
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The couple’s daughter and son are arriving in India to trace their parents who were on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar.
Anal Kar’s sister Jhuma Majumdar, who lives in Behala, said the family was struggling to cope with the situation.
“It has been four days and we have yet to get any information about them. I did not inform our ailing father, but he got to know about it through TV news. Since then, he has been very upset and unwell,” she said.
The CM also said the state government will try to contact the Nepal and Chinese embassies to get a list of those rescued as well as the missing persons.
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A family member suggested to the CM to make a WhatsApp group with government officials so they could get regular updates on the situation. “We will consider all your suggestions. Don’t think you people are alone. The entire state is with you,” Adhikari assured them.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More