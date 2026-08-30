Basirhat couple returns from Nepal, no word yet on Mukul Roy kin

"It is because of our driver that we are safe today. We didn’t see the flood," said Anukul Poddar. (Express photo)

Retired schoolteacher Anukul Poddar and his wife Reba Poddar, who had been in the vicinity of the flash flood-affected area in Nepal, returned home in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday and recounted how a timely decision by their driver saved their lives when the flash floods struck near the Nepal-China border on August 26.

Upon reaching Basirhat, officials from the Basirhat Police District met the couple and escorted them to their house in Ward 7.

“We returned by Mithila Express. We had gone there for the Mansarovar and Kailash yatra. However, as we left Kathmandu Hotel for our journey ahead, our driver came to know about the flood and took us to a safer location at a higher altitude and we returned to our hotel 40-45 minutes later. It is because of our driver that we are safe today. We didn’t see the flood. We only saw white smoke-type thing moving down a river,” Anukul said.