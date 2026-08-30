Basirhat couple returns from Nepal, no word yet on Mukul Roy kin

Upon reaching Basirhat, officials from the Basirhat Police District met the couple and escorted them to their house in Ward 7.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataAug 30, 2026 08:59 PM IST
Nepal flash floods"It is because of our driver that we are safe today. We didn’t see the flood," said Anukul Poddar. (Express photo)
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Retired schoolteacher Anukul Poddar and his wife Reba Poddar, who had been in the vicinity of the flash flood-affected area in Nepal, returned home in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday and recounted how a timely decision by their driver saved their lives when the flash floods struck near the Nepal-China border on August 26.

Upon reaching Basirhat, officials from the Basirhat Police District met the couple and escorted them to their house in Ward 7.

“We returned by Mithila Express. We had gone there for the Mansarovar and Kailash yatra. However, as we left Kathmandu Hotel for our journey ahead, our driver came to know about the flood and took us to a safer location at a higher altitude and we returned to our hotel 40-45 minutes later. It is because of our driver that we are safe today. We didn’t see the flood. We only saw white smoke-type thing moving down a river,” Anukul said.

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Although their arrival brought relief to their family, many people across the state continue to wait for updates on several tourists who are yet to be traced. Among those untraced is Sharmistha Bhowmik Roy, wife of former TMC MLA Subhrangshu Roy and daughter-in-law of late politician Mukul Roy.

Must Read | ‘Please, God, can we have less pain?’: Manisha Koirala on catastrophic Nepal floods

Sharmistha had left Kolkata on August 21 as part of a 30-member Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage group and was reportedly around 10 km from the site of the deluge when communication with her was lost.

“I could only get information that they had cleared immigration and crossed into the Chinese side. But till now, there has been no further update,” Subhrangshu said.

The crisis unfolded on August 26 after sudden glacial outbursts and heavy rain triggered severe flash flooding along the Bhotekoshi River basin in Nepal’s Rasuwa district. Torrential waters swept away remote border checkpoints, roadways, and lodging facilities, severing critical power lines and mobile network towers near the Kyirong land port.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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